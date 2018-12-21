This 4K FreeSync IPS monitor from LG is just $300 right now

Update: This monitor was originally only available for $299.99 from Adorama, but B&H Photo has now re-stocked it.

Original story: IPS monitors can get fairly expensive, especially when you go past 1080p and throw FreeSync/G-Sync into the mix. Right now, one of LG's 27-inch 4K IPS monitors is just $299.99 on B&H Photo. That's $50 lower than the current Amazon price, and around $50-200 lower than similar models.

The 'LG 27UD58-B' (great name) has an IPS 3840 x 2160 panel, 178° viewing angles, and VESA mounting holes. It does support FreeSync, but the maximum refresh rate is only 60Hz. Still, $300 is a good price for everything you get.