There's $300 off this Black Friday gaming PC with an RTX 3070 AND a Ryzen 5600X

Nvidia and AMD's brand new components aren't exactly easy to come by at the moment, but if you're in the market for a brand new system anyway, then you probably won't want to sleep on snapping up this Black Friday gaming PC deal. Let's be honest, as 2020 draws to a close, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to the games on offer, it's just having a system that can run them comfortably that's the tricky part.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Having launched a few months ago, the Nvidia RTX 3070 is a bit of a monster, and it's not even top of the Nvidia's lineup. Delivering gaming performance that rivals that of Nvidia's 20 series beast, the RTX 2080 Ti, it's no wonder these cards continue to zoom out of stock so quickly. In a world without greedy scalpers, these GPUs would usually start at around $499, but so far hunting for one can lead to many hours of hitting F5—believe me, I've been there, and it's no substitute for spending that time playing Call of Duty instead.

Speaking of components that are difficult to get hold of, this system also has the recently released AMD Ryzen 5600X CPU under its hood. As he mentioned in his review, Alan reckons this is a great gaming chip, but it's also capable of some light video encoding and 3D rendering, if that's how you like to spend your evenings. It also has a B550 mobo and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

best gaming pc VYBE RTX 3070 AMD Ryzen 5600X build | $1899 $1599 at Maingear (save $300)

It's proving to be especially difficult to find RTX 3070 cards and Ryzen 5600X CPUs at the moment, but this prebuilt gaming PC has both installed and ready to go. Saving $300 and not having to spend any time building sounds like a dream to me.View Deal

Considering the other components in this build, you'll be future-proofing for all the exciting games that await on the horizon too, including Far Cry 6 which comes with the system. Big games come with hefty instal sizes though, so this rig is packing a 512GB Intel NVMe M.2 SSD for games where waiting for loading screens just isn't an option. If you run out of room it also has a 1TB HDD.

One thing that I really appreciate about this build is that, along with all its swanky new components, it's also rocking some tasteful RGB lighting. The case looks nice and clean with just a few glowing accents, rather than the in-your-face light shows that some popular parts end up displaying over your office walls.

From what I can see, the only problem with this deal is that Maingear can't guarantee delivery before Christmas. While this could put a spanner in the works for your holiday gaming plans, I think it's worth considering if you're looking for a full upgrade.