The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 3 is out now

The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season is out now, picking up Clementine and AJ's story where Telltale left off, before the studio's closure. Clem is getting ready to kick some asses to rescue her friends, while her impressionable charge watches every tough choice she has to make.

Clem's now in the position Lee was, all the way back in the first season. Over six years ago! Crikey. I got burned out on The Walking Dead around the time of the Michonne spin-off, so I'm a bit far behind, but nostalgia for that first season is tempting me back.

Telltale's made better games since, but none with the emotional impact of that first season of The Walking Dead. It came as a bit of a surprise, too. The first episode was an awkward mix of Telltale's new vision for adventure games and the traditional stuff they'd been doing in things like Sam and Max. Dialogue and relationships were obviously important, but the good bits were bogged down by terrible puzzles. The season quickly hit its stride, though, and by the end I was a sobbing mess of emotions.

Hopefully, The Final Season will end up packing the same wallop. The last episode has a release date, too. The closing chapter in Clem's story will launch on March 26. The Final Season is now only available on the Epic Games Store, but if you got it on Steam previously you will still receive the new episodes.