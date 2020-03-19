The Surge 2 and Bleeding Edge are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC 'soon'

Xbox Game Pass for PC is getting four new games imminently: The Surge 2, Bleeding Edge, Astrologaster and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid are all scheduled to arrive on the subscription service 'soon'.
The Surge 2 is an above average Soulslike with a gritty sci-fi aesthetic and glorious limb dismemberment. Bleeding Edge is a hero brawler developed by Ninja Theory and set to release on March 24. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is a licensed brawler that has received surprisingly good reviews on Steam, and as a break from the theme of bashing and stabbing, Astrologaster is a promising looking adventure game with "a truly ridiculous story".
There are also a bunch of perks for subscribers this month, mostly in the form of free-to-play game bonuses. Phantasy Star Online 2 gets a content bundle with new emotes and cosmetics, but only if you're in the US or Canada. Sea of Thieves gets a bunch of Ori-themed kit, and Smite players get five free Gods.
Meanwhile, six games are leaving the service "soon":
- Battle Chef Brigade
- Cities: Skylines
- Kingsway
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Orwell
- Vampyr
Here's the Xbox Game Pass for PC game list.