The leaves are off the trees, there's a chill in the air, the ground is covered in a sparkling layer of frost, and it all adds up to one thing: The Steam Autumn Sale is live!

Bargains abound, as they always do in these things, but the can't-miss deal right of the top is probably Doom, which is down to a super-cheap $20/£13. Ark: Survival Evolved is also a solid choice at $15/£11, and the perennial favorite Cities: Skylines is just $7.50/£6. Chivalry: Medieval Warfare—$2.50/£1.90 Skyrim—$6.50/£3. Civ 5—$5/£7.50. Fallout 4— $20/£13. Steam says that there are currently 12,272 titles on sale, so we're not going to cover them all, but you get the idea.

The Steam Autumn Sale runs until 1 pm ET on November 29. Give our list of the best Black Friday game deals a look, too, which we'll be updating constantly through next Monday.