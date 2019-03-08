The Sinking City delayed until June to give players "breathing space"

A couple weeks ago, the March 21 release date for Lovecraftian detective adventure The Sinking City mysteriously disappeared from Steam, leaving players wondering about the state of development. Frogwares has responded, and they say the delay is to avoid launching The Sinking City into a crowded release schedule.

In the video above, Frogwares community manager Sergey Oganesyan says the development team has been discussing a delay for several months.

"We decided we wanted to release our game in a less crowded timeframe," he explains. "With so many great games coming out around the same time, I’m sure this will also give you some breathing space for your playing time."

He’s right: This March has become a pretty busy month for big-name releases, with games like The Division 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Generation Zero all on the docket for the next few weeks.

Thus, The Sinking City will launch June 27. Once it does, you’ll be able to explore the fictional city of Oakmont, which is inundated not only with floodwaters, but also with the nightmarish creatures that populate H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos.

Frogwares says the additional time will also allow for more work on optimizations and improvements, and so getting yanked under the waves by some abominable eldritch tentacle will hopefully happen at a crisp 60 frames per second.