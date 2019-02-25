The Sinking City, the Lovecraft noir investigation game, may be delayed

It looks like The Sinking City, the Lovecraft-styled horror game of shadows, insanity, and bad shaves, will not make its scheduled release date of March 21. As noticed by OnlySP, the release date for the Day One console editions on Amazon is now listed as May 31, and more tellingly, Steam now says only that it will be out sometime in 2019.

The Sinking City is set in the 1920s, in a fictional city called Oakmont that's been flooded by monstrous deities from the Cthulhu mythos. Charles Reed—that's you—is a PI working in that seedy, soggy place, and while some aspects of the job, like finding a missing person, are fairly conventional noir fare, the fish people, bloody sigils, and horrific visions gnawing at his sanity most definitely are not. Austin got a preview of it at last year's GDC and said it was "like LA Noire written by HP Lovecraft," which absolutely sounds like something I want to play.

There's been no word of a delay through any official channels, as far as I know, but a cached version of the Steam page confirms that a March 21 release date had been valid as of late October. I've reached out to Frogwares for confirmation of the delay and will update if I receive a reply.