The Sims 4 roadmap shows off new packs, base game updates and events

The Sims team has announced a roadmap for The Sims 4 over the next few months, including a new game pack, expansion pack, and base game updates.

Dubbed the Summer of Sims, the roadmap outlines some pretty vague additions coming to the game in May, June, and July. It mentions a new kit pack, which comes out later today in the form of the Courtyard Oasis Kit. There's also a "creative new game pack" in the pipeline, featuring a new career. A future expansion pack is in the works too, and the only hint we have is that its content is related to nature.

Who's ready for a Hot Sims Summer 😎☀️🌅#SummerofSims #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/XWdB9GpseaMay 17, 2021 See more

The Sims 4 is also getting three base game updates over the next few months. The base game has seen some huge overhauls in the last year—a skin tone update back in December added a wider variety of skin tones and made makeup more usable on darker skin, and the base game's afro-textured hair options received numerous fixes. The long-awaited bunk beds were also added to the base game recently, though they weren't really fully functional.

There are also two upcoming events—a virtual block party and "the Sims event of the summer." The virtual block party looks to be something similar to the Pride event from last year, which highlighted LGBTQ+ Sims streamers as well as in-game Pride-themed events and challenges. Info on the second event is a lot vaguer, though the phrase "rock out" points towards a music-themed event.

While there aren't many details right now, there's a stream happening over on The Sims' Twitch channel today at 11 AM PST / 7 PM BST. All should be revealed there, including the contents of the mysterious game and expansion packs.