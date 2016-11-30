The PC Gamer Show: No Man's Sky, CS:GO gloves, Dishonored, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we'll be discussing the new No Man's Sky update, CS:GO's new cosmetic gloves, Watch Dogs 2, Dishonored, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

The week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. No Man's Sky got an update to both the game and its controversy. CS:GO is getting glove skins, and I guess that's fine? We take your questions from Twitch chat. Seriously, no Pokemon this time....we promise.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark s

James Davenport

Steven Messner