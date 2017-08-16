Popular

The PC Gamer Show: NetHack, LawBreakers, Sonic Mania, and more

By

We go rogue this week, breaking the law by hacking the net and making love words about a beautiful blue hedgehog.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.   

This week Wes reintroduces NetHack, the guys talk about why LawBreakers is a such a fun return to twitchy arena shooting, and James lets loose some early impressions of Sonic Mania from the console version, all before wrapping with the usual Twitch chat Q&A. 

The intro music for this week's show comes from Pioneers, a "an atmospheric turn-based exploration/adventure RPG where you lead a party of travelers in search of treasure-rich temples, new tribes and ways to go down in history." Give it a shot and listen to the soundtrack for yourself by checking out its itch.io page.

This week's topics:

  1. Wes brings NetHack net-back into fashion
  2. Thoughts on LawBreakers and the crowded shooter space
  3. Sonic MADNESS
  4. We wrap with a long Q&A session

Your flapping heads for this episode: 

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

