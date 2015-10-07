The PC Gamer Show: guest Paul Neurath, Far Cry Primal

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we're be joined by legendary game designer Paul Neurath, one of the founders of Looking Glass Studios and a creative mind behind Ultima Underworld, Thief (the original), System Shock 2, and many more classic RPGs. We were also joined by Joe Fielder, Design Director at Neurath's current studio, OtherSide Entertainment.

DISCLAIMER: We ran into some unexpected technical problems during the livestream of the show, so the first 25 minutes or so of the podcast (and first 40 minutes of the YouTube video) has very inconsistent audio. We fixed it as much as we could, but we apologize for the inconvenience.

What makes a great stealth game? The recently announced Far Cry Primal. The rampant cRPG revival we've seen lately. Undertale and its incredible Metacritic ranking. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Audio problems galore.

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Paul Neurath - CEO and Founder of OtherSide Entertainment

Joe Fielder - Design Director at OtherSide Entertainment