The PC Gamer Show: Prison Architect devs, VR, TwitchCon

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week, we were joined by Chris Delay and Mark Morris, the co-founders of Introversion Software.
The topics:
- TwitchCon, EGX, and the amazing success of 'Twitch Plays'.
- The good and the bad of early access games.
- Catfantastic quiz: A 'hands-on' Team Fortress 2 themed quiz.
- How kids games have changed over time.
- Oculus Connect 2 and the future of VR.
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
- A lot of Prison Architect.
Listen:
Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)
Your flapping heads for this episode:
Tom Marks
James Davenport
Chris Delay - Lead Designer at Introversion Software
Mark Morris - Producer at Introversion Software