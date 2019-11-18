The Google Stadia launch line-up has nearly doubled

(Image credit: Square Enix)

When the Google Stadia launch games were announced last week, no one seemed particularly impressed: it was a mere twelve games, and most of them have been available on other platforms for months (in some cases, years). But now Google has expanded the launch line-up by an additional ten games.

Google vice president and GM Phil Harrison made the announcement on Twitter today. The additional games include:

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

These join the original twelve, which include the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and Destiny 2: The Collection.