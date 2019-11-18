Popular

The Google Stadia launch line-up has nearly doubled

By

Metro Exodus, Final Fantasy XV and Grid are now coming day one.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

When the Google Stadia launch games were announced last week, no one seemed particularly impressed: it was a mere twelve games, and most of them have been available on other platforms for months (in some cases, years). But now Google has expanded the launch line-up by an additional ten games.

Google vice president and GM Phil Harrison made the announcement on Twitter today. The additional games include:

  • Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  • Farming Simulator 2019
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Grid 2019
  • Metro Exodus
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

These join the original twelve, which include the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and Destiny 2: The Collection.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
