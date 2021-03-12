The canceled, then un-canceled Stadia port of Terraria comes out next week

Despite a public dispute between Google and Re-Logic, Terraria is coming to Stadia after all , and soon: Terraria on Stadia will be available starting on March 18th, 2021. So, there you go, you'll be able to stream Terraria on Stadia. Terraria on Stadia had been previously cancelled following the unprompted locking of Terraria creator Andrew Spinks' Google account (and Re-Logic's YouTube account by association).

The internet is littered with tales of locked YouTube accounts that Google will neither unlock nor provide a reason for locking in the first place. Spinks spent three weeks trying to fix the problem before going public. "I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge," Spinks tweeted on February 8. "Consider it burned. Terraria for Google Stadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward."

After a month of social media pushing by Re-Logic and its fans, as well as the intervention of the Stadia team, however, the account was restored. That meant Stadia Terraria was back on, and here we are today.

Get ready to unleash your imagination! The world will be your canvas when Terraria arrives March 18 on #Stadia. pic.twitter.com/vDbJiANry8March 10, 2021 See more

Side-scrolling crafting RPG Terraria is a world in which users have built some truly impressive stuff , and one of the great indie success stories. It's on nearly every platform I can think of, and its absence on Stadia would have been conspicuous. No, I have no idea what kind of potato PC you'd have to own to decide that streaming Terraria is a good idea. Perhaps you're just absolutely all-in on Stadia, to which I say fine, fair play.

Even if it's not the kind of game that'll draw people to Google's game streaming service, it is the kind of game that the few people still curious about might play if it's on Stadia. The popcorn to a full meal. A light snack to the whole roast chicken of your Cyberpunk 2077s or Destiny 2s, Stadia's heavy hitters.