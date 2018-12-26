The best Boxing Day PC gaming deals

If Santa didn't drop the right gifts under your tree, don't worry: we've found the best Boxing Day deals (and the cheapest end-of-year sales prices) to help you make up for it. Just make sure you're on the 'nice list' next year, and you might get that 1080Ti instead of the Radeon RX. Amazon, NewEgg, Walmart and a bunch of other retailers are clearing out stock ahead of 2019, and that means you should be able to pick up a bargain or two before the year ends.
Below we've found the best Boxing Day deals on all things PC gaming, including pre-built PCs, laptops, gaming headsets, peripherals and loads more. Even if you're just looking to complete your set-up, there's something here that may tempt you into a Holidays impulse purchase. Check out our recommendations below, and if you don't see what you need, there are specific links to the main retailers up top.
Gaming headset deals
UK deals
Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Headset | £150 (save £100)
Matching its Black Friday discount, what we've declared the best wired gaming headset is a massive 40 percent off. Buy it at Currys
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset | £90 (save £40)
Our second favourite wireless gaming headset, and a great all-rounder, is steeply discounted in Currys' Boxing Day sale. Buy it at Currys
HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset | £60 (save £30)
It made the cut of our best gaming headsets list, and today Currys has it at a 33 percent discount. Buy it at Currys
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 7.1 Gaming Headset | £80 (save £20)
Headsets are getting a deep discount from Currys for Boxing Day, with Razer's 7.1 headset among the savings. Buy it at Currys
Graphics card deals
UK deals
Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 Gaming 8GB Graphics Card | £149.98 (save £40.01)
If you're looking for a cheaper 1080p-focused card, this isn't a bad choice. Plus, it comes with your choice of two games from Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 Remake or The Division 2 as freebies, which would normally cost £40 or so each. Buy it at Ebuyer
US Deals
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme Core | $489.99 (save $60)
This is the best price for an RTX 2070 graphics card that we've seen since Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This is only $10 below the MSRP for an RTX 2070 card, but Zotac's version has triple fans and Spectra RGB lighting. Make sure to click the 'Clip Coupon' button to get the full discount. Buy at B&H
Sapphire NITRO+ RX 580 8GB | $189.99
This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for an 8GB RX 580 graphics card. Buy at Newegg (Posted: 12/26)
XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS Black Edition 8GB | $189.99
Here's another option for a cheap RX 480. This card comes with two free games—you can pick from The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5. Buy at Newegg
Sapphire NITRO+ RX 580 8GB | $189.99
This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for an 8GB RX 580 graphics card. Buy at Newegg (Posted: 12/26)
ASUS GeForce GTX 1070 8GB | $304.99 (save ~$50)
This GTX 1070 card from ASUS is $30-50 cheaper than other 1070 cards on Newegg, but it still has dual fans. It comes with a Fortnite item bundle and Monster Hunter World. Buy at Newegg
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 6GB | $199.99
It has been a while since we've seen the 6GB GTX 1060 drop below $200, especially without a mail-in rebate. This model from Zotac comes with a bundle of Fortnite items and Monster Hunter World. Buy at Newegg
Laptop deals
UK deals
MSI GP73 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1070, i7-8750H, 256GB SSD) | £1370 (save £330)
MSI's 1070-equipped laptop has hovered at this price since the Black Friday period, but it's still a big cut off the original price. Buy it at Amazon
US deals
MSI GS65 Stealth Thin gaming laptop |GTX 1070 | i7-8750H | 512GB SSD is $2199 at NewEgg (save $300)
Our top gaming laptop, at one of the best specs, for $300 off? That's a good deal on a machine that'll last you years of play. Buy it at NewEgg.
Gaming PC deals
UK deals
Citizen Gaming PC | Ryzen 5 2600, RX 590 8GB | £800 (save £150)
One of Overclockers' featured discounts today is this AMD build. The base price includes 8GB of DDR4 RAM, but you can upgrade that if you want. Buy it at Overclockers
Punch Technology RTX 2070 Gaming | Core i7-7700 / GeForce RTX 2070 | 16GB | 960GB SSD | 1TB HDD £1,299
A decent price for a ray-tracing capable gaming PC. Solid Intel gaming CPU, plenty of RAM, nice big SSD. Buy at Ebuyer
US Deals
SkyTech Gaming ArchAngel Elite | Ryzen 2600 | GTX 1070 Ti 8GB | $929
A great (and great looking) pre-built PC with some very solid specs for well under $1,000 - almost $200 off the list price. The Archangel packs in a nice 500 GB SSD to stash your games on for speedy loading, and has one of the slickest case designs out there. Buy at WalmartView Deal
MSI Gaming Desktop Infinite | Core i5-8400 | 3GB GTX 1060 | $699.99
This mid-range gaming PC is equipped with an Intel Core i5-8400 processor, a 3GB GTX 1060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 2TB hard drive, and a 550W power supply. The listed price is $800, but a $100 mail-in rebate drops the cost to $700. Buy at Newegg
Dell Inspiron Desktop | Ryzen 5 1400 | RX 570 4GB | $479.93
This mid-range gaming PC has an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 CPU, a Radeon RX 470 graphics card, a 1TB hard drive, and 8GB RAM. Buy at Office Depot
Peripheral deals
Razer DeathAdder Elite | 16,000 DPI | $40 (save $30)
Our old friend (and best gaming mouse) the DeathAdder Elite is at its lowest ever price on Amazon US again. Buy it at Amazon
UK deals
Razer Deathadder Elite | £41.99 (£28 off)
Of all the gaming mice, this is our favourite, and it's a great 40 percent off today, within £2 of its lowest ever price. Buy it on Amazon
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury | 4,000 DPI | £20 (save £30)
Not normally our recommended gaming mouse, but a solid 4,000 DPI budget option if you've just picked up a new PC. Has only been cheaper once before. Buy it at Amazon
DualShock 4 Controller | £38 (save £12)
The PS4 controller remains our favourite, and while the price on most sites hovers towards £50, Shopto's eBay store has it for a bunch less than that. Buy it at eBay
Xbox One Controller | £36.85 (save £13.14)
It's a good time of year to pick up a controller, if your old 360 pad is on the way out. Buy at eBay
Monitor deals
Samsung C34J791 Quad HD 34" Curved LED Monitor | 3440x1440 | £449 (save £300)
This curved 1440p FreeSync monitor features 4ms response time, and today it's got a big price drop on Currys. Buy it at Currys
SSD deals
UK Deals
Crucial MX500 | 1TB | SATA | £110.99
One of our favourite and best-performing SATA drives at its greatest ever price on Amazon UK right now. Buy it on Amazon UK
US Deals
Samsung 970 EVO | 2TB | NVMe M.2 | $497.99 ($42 off)
One of Samsung's high-end NVMe SSDs, the 2TB 970 Evo, has dropped $42 from the previous price. Buy at Amazon
Samsung 860 Evo | 1TB | SATA | $148 (save $52)
This SATA drive hit a lower price point over the Black Friday period of $128, but it's still well below its average lifetime Amazon US price of $205. Buy it at Amazon
Samsung 860 EVO | 250GB | SATA | $52.00
At this point, Samsung's SSDs falls in price almost every week. Now the 250GB 860 Evo is $52—$4 lower than the Black Friday price. Buy at Amazon, Buy at Newegg
SanDisk Plus | 240GB | SATA | $43.00
One of SanDisk's most popular SSDs, the 240GB Plus, just dropped in price even further. Buy at B&H
UK deals
Crucial MX500 1TB SSD | £110.99 (save £102.60)
One of our favourite and best-performing SATA drives at its greatest ever price on Amazon UK right now. Buy it on Amazon UK
Samsung 860 Evo SATA SSD sale
The entire range of Samsung 860 Evo SSDs is discounted today as Amazon's deal of the day. The 500GB, 1TB and 2TB drives are all steeply discounted. Buy it here
Samsung 970 Evo 500GB SSD | £107.01 (save £29.98
Our best NVMe SSD is 22 percent off its usual retail price right now. Buy at Amazon UK
Other Boxing Day deals
UK deals
Secretlab Omega gaming chair | £289
Our favourite gaming chair was £10 cheaper during Black Friday, but this is still a steep saving of 27 percent as part of a Boxing Day sale. Plus, shipping is free. Buy it
Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB DDR4 RAM (2x8GB) | £128.39 (save £62)
One of Newegg's featured deals today is this pretty big saving on DDR4 RAM. Buy it at Newegg UK
Philips 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight TV | £524 (£276 off)
One of the biggest TV discounts on Amazon UK today, if you like playing PC games on your TV. Sale ends at midnight. Buy it at Amazon
Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers | £349 (save £50)
Whenever the VR headset is discounted UK-side, you'll tend to find it at this price. Buy it at Amazon
Assassin's Creed Odyssey | £22
£3 cheaper than the Steam sale, this is just a uPlay code so you can redeem and play right away. Buy it from Amazon
US deals
Seagate 8TB External HD | $129.99 (Save $30)
If you've found your SSDs and SATAs stuffed to the brim with all the amazing (and massive) games this year, this chunky 8TB external is the perfect solution, and ridiculously cheap at less than $130. Buy it at WalmartView Deal
