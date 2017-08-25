The best Amazon UK Bank Holiday PC gaming deals

Amazon UK's Bank Holiday deals have kicked off, and there's a solid selection of relevant PC hardware, games and more up for grabs. If you're after a new monitor, keyboard, headset or even Rainbow Six Siege on the cheap, there's something here that might take your fancy.
This sale runs from today through to the 30 August, so we'll be back daily with more updates.
- SanDisk Ultra 256 GB Dual USB Flash Drive USB 3.0 £59.99 (was £75.99)
- Corsair Gaming CH-9000226-UK STRAFE Cherry MX Blue Performance Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - Black £74.46 (was £124.99)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [PC Code - Uplay] £20.99
- For Honor [PC Code - Uplay] £19.99
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands [PC Code - Uplay] £23.19
- Tom Clancy's The Division [PC Code - Uplay] £16
- Far Cry 4 [PC Code - Uplay] £12.50
- Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition [PC Code - Uplay] £7.99
- Dell XPS 15.6-Inch FHD Notebook - (Silver) (Intel i7-7700HQ, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1050 4GB Graphics, Windows 10 Home) £1,349.99 (was £1,449.99)
- PNY Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti Graphics Card GDDR5, 4 GB + Free Rocket League game download £144.99 (was £179.99)
- Turtle Beach PX24 Amplified Gaming Headset £49.99
- Integral 240 GB V Series V2 Solid State Drive £71.99 (was £89.57)
- ViewSonic VP2768 27-inch WQHD Frameless IPS Professional Monitor (99% sRGB Delta E <2 Hardware Calibration 2560 x 1440) - Black £469.99 (was £549.99)
- Panasonic TX-49EX600B 49-Inch 800 Hz Widescreen 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2017 Model) £619.00 (was £849)
- ASUS ROG Strix ZX753VD-GC265T 17.3 inch FHD Gaming Laptop with Gaming Backpack and Mouse (Intel Kabylake Core i5-7300HQ, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD, NVIDIA GTX1050 4 GB GDDR5 Graphics, Windows 10) £824.99 (was £1099.99)
- Dell Inspiron 7000 15.6" Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX 1050 4GB) £699.99 (was £899.99)
- Sennheiser HD 598SR Over-Ear Headphone with Smart Remote - Black £137.40 (was £199.00)
- Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black £129.99 (was £269.99)
- Sony Bravia KDL32RE403 (32-Inch) HD Ready HDR Smart TV (X-Reality PRO, USB HDD Recording) - Black (2017 Model) £309 (was £350)
- Omen by HP 25 - 24.5 inch Gaming Monitor (AMD FreeSync 1980 x 1080 Pixel Full HD (FHD) 1 ms 144Hz Refresh Rate) - Black £220.99 (was £279.99)
- Omen by HP 27 inch Gaming Monitor (Nvidia G-Sync 2560 x 1440 Pixel Quad HD (QHD) 1 ms 165Hz Refresh Rate) - Black £599.99 (was £749.99)
- Omen by HP 32 inch Gaming Monitor (AMD FreeSync 2560 x 1440 Pixel Quad HD (QHD) 5 ms 75 Hz Refresh Rate) - Black £299.90 (was £379.99)
- Corsair Gaming CH-9000094-UK STRAFE RGB Cherry MX Brown Performance Multi-Colour RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard UK, Black £103.46 (was £169.99)
- Oculus Rift and Touch Bundle £399
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Ergonomic RGB Gaming Mouse £74.98 (was £116.36)
- Razer Firefly Hard Gaming Mouse Mat with RGB Custom Lighting £57.95 (was £64.99)
- SanDisk Ultra II SSD 500 GB SATA III 2.5 inch Internal SSD £134.99 (was £149.99)
- Alienware 15.6-Inch Gaming Notebook - (Epic Silver) (Intel Core i7-7820HK, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD Plus 1 TB HDD, NVIDIA GTX 1070 8 GB Graphics Card, Windows 10) £1999.99 (was £2149.00)