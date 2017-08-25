Popular

The best Amazon UK Bank Holiday PC gaming deals

Grab a new headset, monitor and more in the Amazon Bank Holiday weekend sale.

Amazon UK's Bank Holiday deals have kicked off, and there's a solid selection of relevant PC hardware, games and more up for grabs. If you're after a new monitor, keyboard, headset or even Rainbow Six Siege on the cheap, there's something here that might take your fancy. 

This sale runs from today through to the 30 August, so we'll be back daily with more updates. 

