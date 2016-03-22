Telltale's The Walking Dead Season Three will debut this year

Telltale Games CEO Kevin Bruner said in a recent interview with Mashable that the third season of its Walking Dead adventure series will get underway sometime this year. The studio has a “really cool and unexpected” plan for dealing with all the possible endings to TWD season two, he added: “From a role-playing, interactive storytelling point of view, it is not from the bag of tricks that we've ever shown anybody before.”

That's important not just for the purposes of continuity, Bruner explained, but also to help attract newcomers to the series. "How do we go back and make sure all Walking Dead fans can get in while still keeping all of our storylines going? I think where we're landing with the story for Season 3 does a really good job of both of those things,” he said. "It allows people who maybe haven't played [the first two seasons] to come in and get up to speed really quickly. But it definitely respects, honors, and facilitates all of the various end points that Season 2 had.”

Telltale is also working on a way for players to get their outcomes from the first two games into the third, a process complicated somewhat by the fact that its cloud service didn't exist when the first season came out in 2012. He didn't get into how it will work, but it sounds to me like it will be a fairly conventional, “How did you handle it?” Q&A series. More information about the game is expected to be revealed this summer at Comic Con International.

Thanks, GameSpot.