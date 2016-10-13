Telltale's Batman episode three release date set

In his overview of episode two last month (and his review of the Caped Crusader's debut before that), James' biggest issue with Telltale's narrative slant on Batman has been the fact that, despite some huge twists, it's mostly about a brooding rich guy. Episode three—the third of season one's five—aims to ramp things up a little when it arrives on October 25.

[Spoilers below.]

Named New World Order, episode three kicks off following Penguin's brutal attack on Gotham, while Harvey Dent, AKA Two Face, returns with a more sinister raison d'etre.

"As Bruce and Batman, you'll dig deeper into the web of intrigue surrounding the newly revealed Children of Arkham," reads Telltale's blurb. "Meanwhile, behind closed doors, the mysterious Selina Kyle reveals more of herself to Bruce. And in the aftermath of the attack, Bruce's friend and Gotham's new mayor, Harvey Dent, is a deeply changed man.

"Who can be trusted when the future of Bruce Wayne - and the Batman - could be determined by the flip of a coin?"

Episode three of Kinda Funny's official coinciding Batman Unmasked series quizzes writer James Windeler, director Jon Stauder and Travis Willingham (who plays Harvey Dent) about where episode three will lead us.

No sign of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall or Hollywood Hogan, but Batman's New World Order episode three is due October 25.