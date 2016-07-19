Telltale Batman game release date announced, launch trailer launched

Episode one of Telltale’s narrative-led slant on Bruce Wayne and his caped crusading alter ego will be with us on August 2.

Whereas Batman videogames have historically tended towards the superhero, crime-fighting side of the character, Telltale’s effort plans to spend an equal amount of time exploring Bruce Wayne’s entrepreneur-meets-playboy lifestyle, as it does the Dark Knight—something Sam was a bit unsure of after his hands-off demonstration of the game’s opening half hour at E3 last month.

“Perhaps there’s some comfort in knowing what you’re getting with Telltale,” Sam however admitted, and while I’m not 100 percent sold on poring over the mundanities of Wayne’s pedestrian conduct, the typically Telltale trailer above leaves me optimistic it’ll deliver.

As for its voice acting ensemble, Telltale’s Batman will feature some familiar names. “Telltale's vision of Batman will feature an award-winning cast of talent,” reads a Telltale statement. “Including Troy Baker in the role of Bruce Wayne, Travis Willingham as Harvey Dent, Erin Yvette as Vicki Vale, Enn Reitel as Alfred Pennyworth, Murphy Guyer as Lieutenant James Gordon, Richard McGonagle as Carmine Falcone, and Laura Bailey as Selina Kyle.”

Batman - The Telltale Series launches its first episode—named Realm of Shadows—on August 2.