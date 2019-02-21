Tell us what kind of hardware stories you like on PC Gamer

Loyal PC Gamer readers, we want your feedback. Hardware is and will always be a major coverage area for us here at PC Gamer, but we're taking some time to think about the best way to bring you that coverage going forward.

We've put together a brief survey to learn more about the kinds of hardware stories you're most interested in. What do you love reading that we're already doing? What is our hardware coverage missing? As thanks for your feedback, we'll be giving away six (6) $50 Steam gift cards, with winners randomly chosen from the respondents. Winners will be notified via email next week.