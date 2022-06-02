How to watch Sony's Summer 2022 State of Play

Audio player loading…

Sony's ghost of E3 show is early to the party, with a 30-minute livestream (opens in new tab) of "exciting reveals" from third party devs as well as "a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2" planned for later today.

It'll be interesting to see if we get some more PC ports or simultaneous releases out of this show. It might be too soon after the game's initial announcement in September, but I'm holding out hope for an actual look at Aspyr's remake of Knights of the Old Republic.

Sony State of Play Summer 2022: Where to watch

Easy: Watch the YouTube video embedded above. Or you can head to Sony's official Twitch (opens in new tab) or YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

This latest State of Play is scheduled for 3 PM PST/ 6 PM EST / 12 AM CET.

State of Play Summer 2022: What we expect

Sony has been a bit more generous with PC gamers in recent years, and we may see some action at this livestream. A number of PlayStation ports from last year's huge Nvidia leak (opens in new tab) are still MIA, and any one of those could get an official announcement here. The upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (opens in new tab) is still in need of a release date.

One thing you won't see? Bloodborne on PC (opens in new tab).

Never. Not gonna happen. Not in one million years... but maybe this clever bit of reverse psychology will curry favor with the universe and make a miracle happen.