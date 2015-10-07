Sonic Lost World coming to PC

A PC port of Sonic Lost World has been announced, with the release date set for November 2. Here's the info straight from the press release.

Originally released for Wii U in 2013, the PC port of Sonic Lost World will feature full controller support, Steam Achievements, Cloud Save, leaderboard functionality, interchangeable keyboard prompts depending on whether you play with controller or mouse and keyboard and widescreen and high resolution implementation. More importantly though, it will feature the Nightmare DLC and the whole package will cost just £19.99/$24.99/€22.99.

Sonic Lost World sees Dr. Eggman harnessing the power of six menacing creatures known as the Deadly Six, but when the Deadly Six rise up against their master, Sonic has to unite with his arch nemesis in order to take on the new enemies head-to-head. Using his dynamic new parkour moves and improved Colour Powers, Sonic must run, jump and race through a variety of ever changing terrains in order to defeat the Deadly Six.

I haven't played the Wii version, but I like the sound of "dynamic new parkour moves"—Sonic could really do with a new toolset to keep up with the competition. There's been a real focus on dynamic movement in games these past few years, with the likes of Far Cry, Assassin's Creed and Dying Light (and now Minecraft) stealing Sonic's limelight.

Pre-ordering will net you a free copy of the excellent Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, which is like Mario Kart but better and with planes and boats.