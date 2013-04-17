Sir, You Are Being Hunted pre-orders earn early access this summer

Sir, You Are Being Hunted is now available to pre-order , and doing so will grant you early access to the second round of pre-release testing, happening "at some point in the summer." The Kickstarter-funded game takes place in the sodden fields of procedurally-generated British isles, where you (sir) are being hunted by gentlemanly robots lurking in the foliage beneath oppressive steel skies.

Hunted is being developed by writer Jim Rossignol and his studio Big Robot —it's a game of stealth, traps, sci-fi tropes, tweed, and amusing procedural town names like "Misty Bunmer." Have a sip of some recent alpha footage for more: