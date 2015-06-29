Popular

Silence: The Whispered World 2 has a new cinematic trailer

By

Stww

Daedalic Entertainment, the German studio best known for their commitment to the point-and-click adventure genre, has released a cinematic trailer for Silence: The Whispered World 2.

A light synopsis from the game’s website reads:

“With completely new 3D visuals, the game will take players back to Silence, a world made of dreams. We accompany Noah, a teenager, who lost his little sister Renie in the hazardous real world and now hopes to find her again in Silence.”

The trailer contains a fair amount of typical fantasy cues: shards scattered, a silence breaking, a magic mirror doing something magicky, a boy chased through some creepy woods by a wraithlike entity. It all looks nice, and while a touch cliched, the trailer maintains shades of Daedalic's distinct style.

While I haven’t played The Whispered World, I’m intrigued by the shift in tone from the first game. The original game’s trailer has a markedly lighter affect, especially pronounced by the hand drawn animated art direction. One can only hope the sequel doesn’t lose the charm in its transition to 3D. Silence: The Whispered World 2 is set to arrive sometime in 2016.

