Shenmue 3 release date set

Shenmue 1 and 2 come out on PC today (read Andy's review here)—and to mark the occasion, publisher Deep Silver has announced a release date for Shenmue 3 of August 27, 2019.

We also get a new story trailer, which you can view above: it doesn't give much away, but I'm itching to explore some of the environments it shows off. The game will continue teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki's mission to find his father's killer.

Shenmue 3, which ran the richest video Kickstarter campaign of all time, was initially due to release in the second half of this year, but in May it was delayed until 2019.

Despite hitting $7 million, The crowdfunding campaign continues and the stretch goals—including expanded areas, new jobs and new mini-games—go all the way up to $11 million.

If you're interested, here's Shenmue 3's system requirements and some screenshots.