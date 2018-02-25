New Shenmue 3 character screenshots unveiled at Magic Monaco

A new set of Shenmue III screenshots showcasing the game's characters were unveiled at Monaco's anime and gaming conference, Magic Monaco.

Magic Monaco is organised by Shibuya Productions, and CEO Cédric Biscay just so happens to be the co-producer of Shenmue III.

Shenmue III was successfully Kickstarted in 2015 to the tune of $6,333,295, breaking world records in the process.

Sega's been "investigating" the possibility of remastering the original Shenmue games for a couple of years now. Biscay alluded to "many other surprises" in the New Year —which some fans hope alludes to a remaster—as well as reaffirming Shenmue III's 2018 release date on PC and PlayStation 4.