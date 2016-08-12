Shadow Warrior 2 release date set for October

The ultra-fast, typically over-the-top sequel to first-person slasher-meets-shooter Shadow Warrior—Shadow Warrior 2—is heading to PC in October.

The announcement was made via the game’s official Twitter feed, however failed to nail down an exact date.

Shadow Warrior 2 is hitting PC in less than two months (!!!) be sure to wishlist it! https://t.co/AuFh9Xn03g pic.twitter.com/rtULeWn8KhAugust 11, 2016

It’s been a while since Shadow Warrior front man Lo Wang waved his weapon in our direction, however the progress that appears to have been made between last year’s E3 outing and this year’s display at PAX East has me confident it’s shaping up well. Compare the above linked 15 minutes of in-game footage to this 13 minute slice to see for yourself:

As it stands, both pages remain to be updated however Shadow Warrior 2’s PC iteration is due in October on Steam and GOG.