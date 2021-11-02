The best Secretlab gaming chair deals: treat yourself to a gaming throne ahead of Black Friday

Secretlab gaming chairs hold a special place in our hearts, and beneath our bottoms. This year we may well be looking at some juicy Secretlab Black Friday deals. And, in fact, by buying directly from the Secretlab site, you get a pricing discount from cutting out the middleman, so it's worth a look before you go scouring Amazon for Secretlab gaming chair deals.

At the top of our best gaming chairs guide sits the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 series: A shining example of a perfect place to park your buttocks. With a colossal score of 95—due in no small part to its fantastic use of magnets and unrivalled comfort—this refreshed version of one of our favourite gaming chairs is very hard to beat.

Then there's the Secretlab Omega gaming chair, which comes in at a cheaper price point than the Titan Evo 2022, but still boasts the same fantastic build quality and premium materials found across the entire Secretlab range. And there are plenty of great chair series' to chose from, as well.

Black Friday 2021 when is it and why you need to shop for PC gaming deals early this year.

Coming in a range of sizes, Secretlab gaming chairs cater for humans of all shapes and sizes, despite what the frankly gargantuan naming conventions might suggest. And whether you're into Batman, Cyberpunk, or all things pink and fluffy, there's a style to suit everyone. So here's our round-up of the worthy Secretlab gaming chair deals, to round off your gaming setup in style and comfort.

Image Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Plush Pink | Regular | 4D armrests | $619 $519 at Secretlab (Save $100)

Nothing makes a statement like a baby pink gaming chair, but of course there are other colours to chose from. It's a standout choice for the Softweave Plus Fabric design, and is a top tier design, pink or not. View Deal

Image Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Black | Regular | 4D armrests | $599 $499 at Secretlab (Save $100)

This is one of the more understated of the Titan's designs. Its not as sensual to the touch as the Softweave fabric choice, but still boasts immaculately upholstered, premium quality Neo Hybrid Leatherette, and of course fantastic ergonomics. View Deal

Image Secretlab Omega Classic | Regular | 4D armrests | $499 $399 at Secretlab (Save $100)

Wrapped in Secretlab prime 2.0 PU Leather, this Classic Omega gaming chair is the more reasonably priced choice. It may not come with magnetic headrests but it's highly adjustable, and there are more designs to choose from than with the Titan. View Deal

We've deployed the bot-powered might of our price comparison engine, to check for the best deals on Secretlab gaming chairs every hour of every day. Here are the best deals around right now.