Score a new Xbox One wireless controller for only $39.99 at Walmart

Walmart has got a rainbow of Xbox One Bluetooth controllers on sale for Black Friday. As it turns out Walmart has no problem starting the deals party early. Right now you can pick a number of different color controllers Xbox One Bluetooth controllers for $39.99 , a $20 discount of its regular retail price.

The Microsoft Xbox One Bluetooth wireless controller has been the standard fare in PC gaming controllers for a good long while now. In fact, it's been on the best PC controller s list for years now thanks to the stellar design and affordability. Of course, if money is no option and you want the best, the Xbox Elite wireless controller series 2 still remains the absolute best controller available right now.

Also, take this time to pick up a controller that's a fun color. The classic black looks great but we need a shout out to some of the office's favorite controller colors like gray/green , phantom black and white , or the gorgeous Fornite purple . Also, have no fear, these controllers will be compatible with future Xbox consoles.

At $39.99, this a good time replace your old Xbox One controller that's suffered some wear and tear throughout the year. Maybe you just need extra controllers so your house guests keep their unwashed hands off your personal controller.

Stay tuned for even more Black Friday gaming deals throughout the week in case you're on the lookout for components, accessories, and games.