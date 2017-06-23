Score a Dell HDR monitor or SSD upgrade kit at a discount

Today is a good day to go online shopping. In addition to some clearance items over at Newegg, Dell is offering discounts on some of its items and throwing in gift cards to boot.

There are a couple of items that stand out. One of them is a 27 monitor (S2718NX) with an IPS panel. The resolution is nothing to brag about (1920x1080) and its inclusion of FreeSync basically translates into "not G-Sync" (right?), but it does support HDR.

Other features include a 6ms response time, 80,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 250 nits brightness, and both HDMI and VGA connectivity.

This one is on sale for $260 and comes with a $100 Dell promo code that can be used on a future purchase (arrives in 10-20 days and must be used within 90 days of issuance).

If that sounds interesting, you can find the monitor here.

Dell's other notable bundle is for a solid state drive upgrade kit. There are two capacities to choose from—256GB and 512GB. Both come with a $50 Dell promo card with the same terms as above, though the latter is for the drive itself.

Also included in the 256GB kit: 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch adapter bracket with screws, 7mm to 9mm laptop adapter, SSD enclosure, USB 2.0 cable for enclosure, SATA 6Gb/s cable, SATA power cable, and a coupon code for hard drive cloning software.

Using promo code DEAL35, the 256GB SSD kit can be had for around $150 and the 512GB standalone SSD for around $220. Go here for the 256GB kit and here for the 512GB SSD.