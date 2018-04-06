Save up to 80 percent on hardware during Newegg's 'Gold Tag' sale

Newegg is running a special 'Gold Tag' sale for subscribers to its newsletter, with savings of up to 80 percent on select gear. Not everything is as heavily discounted, of course, but there are some good bargains to be had.

Take for example this Roccat Isku illuminated gaming keyboard. It's marked down to $20, versus its $70 list price. If you shop around, you'll find it for $65 at Walmart and $59 at Amazon. Newegg's sale price is the lowest we've seen for this plank.

Some of the items offer an additional discount with a promo code. One of them is this Dell XPS desktop. It's marked down to $1,050 (from $1,250), and if you punch in coupon code EMCPTER39, the price drops to $1,000. It's configured with an Intel Core i7-7700 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card, 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD + 2TB HDD, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard.

Here are a few other deals worth checking out:

There is quite a bit to sort through, everything from monitors, desktops, and laptops, to cables, Blu-ray discs, and routers, and more.

You can subscriber to Newegg's newsletter here, and browse the Gold Tag deals here.