Save £60 on the HyperX Cloud Revolver S Dolby 7.1 gaming headset

Prices are dropping fast when it comes to Black Friday PC gaming deals. This is a good price for a surround sound headset, and from one of our favourite gaming headset brands too. The Cloud Revolver is the premium tier of the HyperX line, which means you get an advanced USB audio control box with a built-in sound card, along with a superior microphone. It also comes in smooth gunmetal grey.

According to HyperX this set features a "studio-grade sound stage that excels in FPS and open-environment settings". The Dolby surround sound ought to let you pinpoint player positions with decent accuracy. The surround sound is delivered by "next-gen" 50mm directional drivers. Yes, technically true, but we can safely say that it sounds great when you actually use it.

It's compatible with most gaming and TV devices too. If you want to move to the living room this will happily plug into an Xbox or PS4 controller, though you'll likely lose the use of the USB sound card dongle, and the 7.1 sound.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S Dolby headset | £79.99 (£60 off RRP)

A quality surround sound option with particularly comfortable padding and a decent mic. Ideal for FPS games. While you get £60 off RRP, this headset has been about £105 all year, so that's £25 saving in reality.

