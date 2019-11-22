Save £16 on this Corsair wireless gaming mouse during Black Friday at Amazon

Corsair is known for making some top-notch components and peripherals and right now you can save big on their latest and greatest gaming mouse. The Corsair Ironclaw wireless RGB is available at Amazon right now for £53.99 (£16 off). The Ironclaw is Corsairs state of the art wireless gaming mouse, featuring an 18K DPI optical sensor, durable Omron mouse switches, and 1000Hz report rate. The Ironclaw supports 2.4Ghz wireless or Bluetooth connectivity for up to 16hrs at a time even with its RGB lighting enabled.

Featuring 10 fully programmable buttons, and 3 RGB lighting zones, the Ironclaw has no shortage of customization options, and with storage for up to three on-board profiles, you can make sure you're prepared for any battlefield. This particular wireless mouse includes Corsair's slipstream wireless technology, meaning that the Ironclaw can maintain it's lightning-fast 1ms report rate over a wireless connection, a specification that rivals some of the best gaming mice available.

Gaming mouse deal

Corsair makes remarkably durable hardware, and the Ironclaw is certainly no exception, and while you'll likely never need it, the Ironclaw RGB includes a two-year hardware warranty should any part of your mouse give up the ghost.

While this is an excellent deal, we get that choosing a mouse is an incredibly personal decision and maybe this mouse isn't for you. If you're parsing out your options while trying to save some cash, check out our best Black Friday deals for the biggest savings on mice, keyboards, or anything else you might need to round out your gaming arsenal.