Go ultrawide with a 3440x1440 LG monitor for $485

Most PC games these days support the 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, and now that our home-built rigs are getting more powerful, we’re wielding graphics cards that can handle 3440x1440 pixels. One of the better ultrawide monitors is the LG 34UM88C-P which, as it stands, is around 46% off its sticker price on Newegg and Amazon right now. It hasn't actually been sold at sticker price for some time, so you're not really saving the full $415 Newegg claims, but it's still a pretty nice price if you're looking for extra horizontal space. The lowest it's sold for on Amazon in the past is $400.

The monitor includes FreeSync, which is capable of dynamically changing its refresh rate to match the frame rate of whatever game you’re playing, though the feature requires an AMD Radeon RX card. The maximum refresh rate of the display is also 60Hz, a trade-off you'll be making by going wide.

Of course, being the hellish Black Friday shopping season that it is, this deal won’t last for long. As such, we suggest that if you are going to purchase it, do so sooner rather than later.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

This article was updated to clarify the nature of the deal.