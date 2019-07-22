Save 43% on the excellent Roccat Kone AIMO gaming mouse and get it half price

Nobody likes Monday, so let’s cheer things up with a great mouse deal. You can get a hold of the Roccat Kone AIMO for a greatly reduced £40 on Amazon UK right now, saving you £30. Which is a bargain as this is a great all-rounder that suits plenty of games, genres, and play-styles. It also has the advantage of being cheaper than more specialist mice while still giving them a run for their money in terms of performance. Basically, this deal offers excellent value.

In terms of specs, the Kone AIMO is no slouch. It packs up to 12000 DPI thanks to a modified PixArt 3361 optical sensor (dubbed ‘Owl-Eye’), a "tri-button thumb zone", and a 4D Titan mousewheel with "advanced tilting tech". There’s also an ergonomic EasyShift[+] button below the thumb rest that allows you to assign and then activate secondary functions. Although it’s on the heavier side at 130g, there are enough features crammed inside to make that extra heft understandable.

From a visual standpoint, the Kone AIMO is equally memorable; it’s got extensive RGB cutouts along the body that help it stand out and/or make it look like it’s cosplaying as a phaser from Star Trek. That signature Roccat shape is present and correct as well, of course.

Is it the best gaming mouse ? Not necessarily. However, it’s pretty damn special nonetheless. We were big fans of this pointer when we reviewed it in October 2018 . As we mentioned back then, it’s a mouse that "does so much right that any criticisms of it are mere niggles. Roccat has managed to produce something precise, controllable, and customizable... and it’s good to see a company produce a solid product that’s almost entirely gimmick-free". That’s decent praise, and you could argue that it’s not been bested yet (well, not until the upcoming Kain 120 lands in September).