Popular

Saints Row 4 system specs announced

By

Get ready for the most sensible Saints Row 4 news piece you will ever read. There will be no dubstep gun, no super-powers, no Presidential swagger. Instead, it's cold, hard statistics, as we take a look at the recently announced system specs for the increasingly ridiculous open world sequel. Who needs a multi-foot rubber phallus when you've got adequate amounts of RAM?

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows Vista (x86 or x64) with SP2

  • Processor: Any Quad Core Processor (Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X4) or 3.0+ Dual Core CPU

  • Memory: 4 GB RAM

  • Hard Disk Space: 10 GB HD space

  • Video Card: 1GB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader

  • DirectX: 11

  • Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

Recommended:

  • OS: Windows Vista (x86 or x64) with SP2

  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9300 (4 * 2500 MHz) or AMD Phenom 9850 (4 * 2500 MHz)

  • Memory: 4 GB RAM

  • Hard Disk Space: 10 GB HD space

  • Video Card: Radeon HD 5850 (1024 MB) or GeForce GTX 260 GTS (1024 MB)

  • DirectX: 11

  • Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

So pretty much what you'd expect for a standard current-gen game. Although, Saints Row 4 will be the first in the series with a minimum DirectX 11 requirement, meaning it won't work for the dwindling population of Win XP users. Interestingly, for a game running on what appears to be the same engine as its predecessor, the minimum requirements are noticeably higher. I say "interestingly"...

Oh go on then, here's a stupid video of silly things happening.

Thanks, Softpedia .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments