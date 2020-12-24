What is Roblox Plus?

What is the Roblox Plus extension? Roblox is unusual in the gaming world. It's more a platform than a game, a creation tool that offers a vast library of different games within it. Roblox can offer fantastic experiences when you understand it all, but it can also be overwhelming if you’re new.

Logging in every day is a good way of keeping up with the goings-on in the world of Roblox, but it’s still easy to miss new things. If you want to have an easier time keeping up to date, then you might be wondering if Roblox + (or Roblox Plus) is worth it. That’s where this handy guide comes in.

Roblox + is a browser extension that helps improve the experience of playing and using Roblox. It only works with Chrome-based browsers, so you’ll need to install that if you want to use it. It’s one of a few different ways of improving your experience with Roblox (the other notable one is BTRoblox).

Roblox+ was created by a developer called WebGL3D, who previously worked at Roblox as a QA tester and administrator on the site. This gives Roblox + a level of authenticity and understanding of how Roblox works internally that other, similar browser extensions don't have.

Is Roblox Plus worth getting?

Roblox + is free, which is widely regarded as one of the best prices available. It isn't perfect, but the features it offers works as advertised most of the time, while it still receives regular updates. Roblox+ adds in a huge number of functions, helping significantly when you’re trying to organise trades and change specific volume settings, while also keeping you abreast you of new limited items.

The only downside is some of the features don’t always work. Users have complained about the item tracker in particular, as sometimes notifications are too slow and the limited items have sold out before Roblox+ has alerted you to their existence. This isn't always the case, but it can be irksome.

While there are no specific downsides to using Roblox+, it's useful mainly if you intend on doing a large amount of item buying or selling. If you’re playing Roblox for free and never plan on investing money into it, then Roblox+ probably isn't worth your time. If, on the other hand, you want to engage in the Roblox economy, then it can be a major boon for the budding Roblox entrepreneur. Just be aware that it's hard to make money from the platform even if you are business savvy, so keep in mind how much cash you're investing into it.