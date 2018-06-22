Resident Evil 2 remake PC system requirements

The Resident Evil 2 remake will include Tofu, Hunk and that big bastard alligator. That's the best headline I've been allowed to publish in two years of news writing at PC Gamer, which also makes me wonder: can my desktop handle a modernised slant on that hulking crocodilian?

Ahead of its January 25, 2019 due date, the Resident Evil 2 remake now has a Steam page—within which you'll find its minimum and recommended PC system requirements. See how you measure up:

The common cold

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

The G-Virus

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

After its release date announcement and extended E3 in-game footage, we gathered everything we know about the Resident Evil 2 remake.

Capcom has since launched a further five minutes of gameplay. Here's that: