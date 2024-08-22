Terrifyingly good Humble Bundle deal nets you 11 Resident Evil games for less than the price of Resi 4 remake

You know a deal is good when you have most of the games on it and still covet it regardless. Such is the case with Humble Bundle's 'Decades of Horror' bundle, which will put a horde of 11 Resident Evil games on your PC for less than £25/$35.

The full bundle, which you can get for a minimum price of £23.55/$35, lets you experience every mainline Resident Evil story up to Resident Evil Village. Starting with the (still gorgeous) remake of the original Resident Evil, the bundle includes the more recent remakes of Resident Evils 2 and 3, and then the vanilla version of every sequel from Resi 4 to Resi 8. On top of that, you also get the prequel game Resident Evil Zero, and spinoff games Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2.

If twenty three and a half pounds is too much of a stretch for you, dropping the price to £15.70/$20 will get you every game listed above EXCEPT for Village. Halving the price again will remove Resident Evil 7 from the list, while dropping the price to £2.35/$3 will get you the original Resident Evil, the first Revelations game, and Episode 1 of Revelation 2.

Of course, you're free to pay over the odds if you so choose. But this is a darn fine bundle that includes several of the best games ever made. The remake of Resident Evil is a stone cold classic. The redux of Resident Evil 2 is a modern classic, and Resident Evil 4 is, well, it's Resident Evil 4. Indeed, there isn't a truly terrible game on here. Resi 6 is a bit of a mess, and Resi 5 makes some, uh, questionable creative decisions. But they're both decent action games regardless. The remake of Resi 3 is the weakest of the bunch, but even that's worth playing at this collective price.

The only notable absence here is Capcom's most recent entry in the series, last year's remake of Resident Evil 4. It's understandable that this would get left out, as it's still priced fairly highly on Steam. But as Rich so eloquently pointed out in his review, the original remains the superior game anyway (though the remake is by no means a bad time).

Humble's Resident Evil bundle runs for another 20 days, with funds going to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Breakthrough T1D, a research organisation for Type 1 Diabetes. It has already accrued over £15,000 for the two charities, and I strongly suspect will raise a lot more.