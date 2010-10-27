Giveaway-- Play with PCG Global Agenda

Are you ready for Wednesday Night's Global Agenda Event? This is your less-than-24-hours reminder. As mentioned earlier , PC Gamer will be having an event in-game trying our hands on Oasis Checkpoint of Doom. We can't wait to blast some spooky ghouls with you in our finely crafted PC Gamer brand power suits, and hope you'll join us in-game tomorrow!

The details:



Wednesday, October 27 , at 4PM PST

,

Players must be level 30 to be able to join in the raid.



Raids will occur every 30 minutes



Giveaway:

Make up a battle cry that PC Gamer should use in tonight's raid and post in the comments below. Battle cry should be family friendly and non-offensive. The first fifteen entries with a valid battle cry will win a copy of Global Agenda .

This contest is open to everyone.

Global Agenda is currently on sale at 30% off and can be bought here or on Steam for $21. See you on the battlefield!

Update: Winners have been selected and codes have been mailed out. See you in game.