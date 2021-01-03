Red Dead Redemption 2 is Steam's game of the year 2020

Valve have announced the winners of the 2020 Steam Awards, as voted by players. In most of the categories games are eligible if they're released on Steam after November, which is why 2020's game of the year is Red Dead Redemption 2, which made it to Steam in December of 2019. Rockstar's cowboy-em-up also won the award for Outstanding Story-Rich Game, beating several popular contenders and also Detroit: Become Human.
The Labor of Love award includes games from previous years that received post-launch support players consider worth celebrating. The rest are pretty self-explanatory.
Here's the full list of winners, with the nominees in brackets.
- VR Game of the Year: Half-Life: Alyx (Phasmophobia, The Room VR: A Dark Matter, Thief Simulator VR, Star Wars Squadrons)
- Labor of Love: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Among Us, Terraria, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, No Man's Sky)
- Better With Friends: Fall Guys (Sea of Thieves, Borderlands 3, Deep Rock Galactic, Risk of Rain 2)
- Most Innovative Gameplay: Death Stranding (Control, Superliminal, Noita, Teardown)
- Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Red Dead Redemption 2 (Detroit: Become Human, Mafia Definitive Edition, Metro Exodus, Horizon Zero Dawn)
- Best Game You Suck At: Apex Legends (Crusader Kings 3, Ghostrunner, FIFA 21, GTFO)
- Outstanding Visual Style: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Battlefield 5, There is No Game, Marvel's Avengers, Black Mesa)
- Best Soundtrack: DOOM Eternal (Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Helltaker, Need for Speed Heat, Persona 4 Golden)
- Sit Back and Relax: The Sims 4 (Microsoft Flight Simulator, Satisfactory, Untitled Goose Game, Factorio)
- Game of the Year: Red Dead Redemption 2 (Hades, DOOM Eternal, Fall Guys, Death Stranding)