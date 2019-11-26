Razer's DeathAdder Elite mouse is $29.99 for Black Friday, its lowest ever price

If you're on the lookout for a new rodent as you wade through all the Black Friday PC Gaming deals, then your search might me over. The Razer DeathAdder Elite is now on sale for $29.99—that's a tasty $40 and 57% off Amazon's list price. That said, it's usually possible to pick this mouse up for around $55 outside of deals season. $30 is, however, the cheapest we've seen it in 2019.

Razer's sleek, ergonomic peripheral is up there with the best gaming mouse picks thanks to the benefits it offers in the best FPS games. Razer hit the jackpot with the Elite's comfortable shape, so much so that the design of its DeathAdders has hardly changed in years. With a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, 99.4% resolution accuracy and a 99.4% IPS rating, this is not only one of the most responsive, light weight mice for shooters, but one of the best for pretty much any PC task.

The Razer DeathAdder Elite looks as good as it feels. It boasts Chroma RGB color profiles that have 16.8 million possible combinations; it'll look great next to the best gaming keyboards; and it doesn't break the bank. It's durable, too, as this rodent supports up to 50 million clicks. That's a lot of headshots.

Razer Deathadder Elite US deal

UK deal

Of course this is a wired mouse, which won't be for you if you're fully invested in a cable-free future. Following years of compromise, poor performance, and weak battery life, our best wireless gaming mouse list shows that cable-less rodents are here to stay. At $30 for the Deathadder, though, it's tough to justify spending on a new wireless rat if you can get something this good, this cheap.