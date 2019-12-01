Razer Cyber Monday deals 2019

If you're looking specifically for a Razer Cyber Monday deal in 2019, then you've come to the right place. Razer's kit has matured somewhat over the past few years, and now represents some of the most stylish and functional PC accessories you can buy. While not to everyone's taste, Razer does tend to offer heavy discounts when it comes to holiday sales, so you can often pick up items for far less than they cost in the remainder of the year. And if you're lucky, you can pick up one of its prized laptops, like the Razer Blade 15 Advanced model, for a hefty chunk of cash off.

Below, we've rounded up all the Razer Cyber Monday deals we can find, from all areas of the internet. Razer's own store offers decent savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but you often find retailers like Amazon get exclusive offers or will actually undercut each other by a few dollars to entice you to buy. From mice to keyboards to mics to headsets, there's something Razer-shaped for you below (and yes, it'll probably have plenty of glowing lighting too). Just note that we're not quite at Cyber Monday itself yet, so there may be a few extra offers going live later this week.

If Razer isn't really for you, check out all our Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, or seek out cheaper portable PCs in our Cyber Monday gaming laptop guide.

Top 5 Cyber Monday Razer deals

Best Razer deals right now

Razer Deathadder Elite gaming mouse | $29.99 (save $40)

This is a regular of the Cyber Monday sales, but the Elite (which is one of the best ever gaming mice) has never been so cheap. You're saving about $15 on the average price of the mouse through 2019.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse | $59.99 (save $40)

Three thumbplates for the price of one! You can choose between a 12-button setup that's great for triggering macros in a big MMO fight. There's also a circular 7-button plate and a classic two-button arrangement. As you'd expect from Razer, this mouse is extremely precise, quick, and feels great in the hand.View Deal

Razer Basilisk | $37.99 ($32 off) at Amazon

The Razer Basilisk features a 5G 16K DPI optical sensor and 8 programmable buttons, making it one of the most versatile gaming mice available.

View Deal

Razer Cynosa Chroma membrane keyboard | $39.99 (save $20)

Another item that's regularly on offer, this membrane keyboard is currently $20 off list. Not everyone likes a membrane, as mechanical is best for gaming, but for those who do, this is ideal.View Deal

Razer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture Card | $129.99 (save $30)

This excellent external capture card allows for 1080p/60fps streaming and recording. It also has a convenient 4K/60fps passthrough for so you spend more time creating content and less time in the menus. View Deal

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate | $49.99 (save $60)

A whopping savings on the list price for this mechanical keyboard. No, it doesn't have all the fancy features of the Elite, but this is a decent price and consistent with 2019 norms.View Deal

Razer Cyber Monday deals—when are more coming?

More deals (Image credit: Dell) Our guide to all the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, and the Cyber Monday gaming headset offers.

The Razer Cyber Monday bargains are likely to be found all throughout November and December but, if you want to get factual, then Cyber Monday itself is December 2, the first Monday after Black Friday. While the savings will be good throughout the months leading up to the holidays, expect to see the biggest discounts on Black Friday itself and on Cyber Monday.

In fact, if you're looking for a Razer peripheral, like a mouse or headset, you might find the savings better on Cyber Monday, as that's when people tend to make impulse purchases after the main Black Friday scrum. These items are relatively inexpensive, and Razer knows it, so they tend to reduce them to decent prices late in the sales period to tempt anyone in search for last-minute gifts.

Exactly when will the prices start to get lower? They've already started. Retailers start to slash list-prices about ten days before Black Friday itself, but now that we're moving into Cyber Monday, a lot of the deals are following with new ones popping up, too. The very best deals will come from Razer itself, but we'll be watching all the Razer deals from all retailers through Cyber Monday, until the end of the New Year.

Money saving tips

If you're looking to buy anything from the Razer Cyber Monday sales, it pays to know what to pick and how best to make sure you're getting a good deal. As we've mentioned, some Razer products can regularly be found to be on offer, so you need to know what is 'a good deal' and what is just 'business as usual' over Cyber Monday. Here are some tips to help you make the right decision.

1. Use price-tracking sites

While we will be picking out the best deals for you, it pays to know exactly how much you're saving on the average price of a product, rather than just the list price. Sure, it may look great to see a mouse for $50, down from $75, but if that same mouse has been averaging $55 for most of the year, the deal seems far less sweet. We use sites like CamelCamelCamel to track the price history of a product, so we know when something has hit the lowest ever, or if something is a particularly solid deal. You don't always have to catch something at the lowest possible price for it to be worth buying, but it does feel good to know you've spent as little as possible when it does happen.

2. Know what you want to buy

This applies when you're picking up a high-value item, like a laptop. You should have an idea of what spec you want to achieve, and what model you'd want before the sales start. With laptop specs varying quite a lot, you need to be aware of what's absolutely essential in your build, and what is a little more optional. Do you need a 20-series GPU in there? Or is the screen more important? What size SSD do you really need in the laptop, and what can you supplement with an external drive?

3. Spend to your budget

The best advice we can give you is to spend to the budget you have in mind for Cyber Monday. Say you've assigned $120 for a headset: it's better to get a $150 headset for $120, than a $120 headset for $100. Why? While you've already budgeted for the money, and are comfortable spending it, you'll get more from a more premium headset than a cheaper one. You'll feel better about having that superior product than you will by saving $20 on a not-quite-as-good model. So, our advice is: be realistic about how much you want to spend, and either spend all of it or push yourself slightly higher to get something even better than you ever thought you could afford. Future you will thank you for it.