On the first day of Christmas, Min-Liang Tan gave to me: A Razer Christmas tree

Razer has announced the first Chroma RGB lighting compatible Christmas lights for a truly 1337 holiday season—I can't believe I just said that. An early Christmas gift from Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan during his inaugural RazerCon 2020 keynote, the gaming peripheral and systems company is partnering with Twinkly, maker of LED lighting systems, to bring full customisable RGB lighting to your Christmas tree.

You'll be able to connect your laptop, peripherals, and holiday decorations together for a unified RGB eye-melting display this holiday season. Just set up all your Chroma-compatible products and hook them up in the Razer Chroma app, and your entire house will be aglow with reactive rainbow lighting in no time.

Twinkly's lights join a long list of Chroma-compatible products. Razer's RGB lighting system and software will sync up with heaps of PC components, including those from many of its competitors, a newly announced range of ASRock 500-series AMD motherboards, and even lighting systems in some vehicles —I'm still waiting on Min to explain that one to me.

You can check out RazerCon over on Twitch, YouTube, the Razer website, and more platforms across the world. Check out the replay for a short teaser of the outrageous Razer x Twinkly partnership.

Also announced at RazerCon: the Razer Seiren Mini, Blade Stealth 13, Razer Iskur gaming chair, and, of course, the Razer Sneki Snek environmentalist plushie.