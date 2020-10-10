Razer announces new Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop with Intel Xe and Nvidia GTX graphics

I was impressed with the Intel Tiger Lake sample we received a few weeks back: the new 10nm chip offers a significant improvement over 10th Gen Ice Lake chips and comes sporting our first real glimpse of the Intel Xe GPU architecture in action. I also specifically called upon the Razer Blade Stealth as a potential vessel for such a mobile part in its unfettered 28W configuration, and so it has come to pass.

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 (Fall 2020 version), announced at Razercon, features the Intel Core i7 1165G7, which is a marginally slower variation of the Intel Core i7 1185G7 we've tested. It's able to clock up to 4.7GHz, from a base clock of 2.8GHz, and comes with the full-fat 96 EU Xe GPU found in the slightly higher clocked model. But as was the case with past Razer Blade Stealth 13, that's not all this laptop has in store graphics-wise.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7 (28W) GPU Nvidia GTX 1650 Super RAM 16GB DDR4 Panel 120Hz IPS / 60Hz OLED Touchscreen Resolution 1080p Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Dimensions 305 x 210 x 15 mm Weight 1.4kg (3.1 lbs) Thunderbolt 4 Yes, two Webcam Yes, 720p Price From €2,000

Razer is once again pairing a discrete Nvidia GPU alongside the Intel chip and onboard graphics for a little extra graphical grunt. This is once again Nvidia's GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6, the same configuration found in previous models.

Fitted into the slim Blade Stealth chassis is a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which should be put to good use in at least competitive titles, if not more graphically demanding games if you turn down the graphics preset a notch. There's also the alternative option of a 1080p OLED with greater colour accuracy, deeper blacks, and touchscreen capabilities. If I had to pick, the OLED would be my choice.

Probably—although 120Hz is awfully alluring.

I'll leave that decision up to you, and no matter the model you settle on you'll receive the same aluminium chassis, thin form factor (304.6 x 210 x 15.3mm), and speedy port selection, including Thunderbolt 4. All that weighs just 1.4kg or 3.1 lbs.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 will be available to purchase from late October on Razer's website and across retailers across the US, Canada, EU, China, and Asia Pacific region. Price starts out at €2,000.