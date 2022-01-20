How to party up with pals in Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay is a thing, which is excellent news if you want to jump into Ubisoft's new co-op shooter with friends playing on other platforms. It's available on Game Pass from day one , and you shouldn't have trouble joining up with your pals on either Xbox or PlayStation.

Trying to figure out how to get crossplay working between you and your friends isn't as intuitive as it might be, however. So if you're having trouble navigating the system, this guide should point you in the right direction. Here's how to use the Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay feature to party up with pals.

Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay: How to play with friends

If you've dived into Extraction's matchmaking, you might have noticed that crossplay is enabled by default. The game can match you with players from different platforms, and while that's great for queue times, it doesn't help you figure out what to do if you want to connect to a specific friend.

Thankfully, it's not too complicated once you know what to do. Anyone you want to group up with will need a Ubisoft Connect account, and you'll all need to make sure that the accounts are linked to your platform of choice. You can check this by scrolling down on the Account Information page on the website. If you're not launching the game through Ubisoft Connect itself, you should get a prompt to log in to that account when you first fire up the game.

Once all that is set up, it's simply a matter of adding your friends to your Connect account. You can search their Ubisoft usernames and add them by clicking the friend icon next to your avatar in the top right corner on the website or in-game via the Squad menu.

Once added, your friends will show up and can be added to your group from the menu. Just remember that if they're on a different platform, their Ubisoft Connect username is the one you'll see.