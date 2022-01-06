Popular

Rainbow Six Extraction getting a day-one release on PC Game Pass

By published

Rainbow Six Siege is coming, too.

rainbow six extraction
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Audio player loading…

Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on day one for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass owners.

Ubisoft's gooey-looking co-op shooter is finally arriving on January 20, following an unfortunate delay from its initial September 2021 release date and an even more unfortunate name change last June—Rainbow Six Quarantine was hitting just a little too close to home in the world's current dumpster fire. It's built off Rainbow Six Siege's characters, shooting and movement, so people familiar with the competitive shooter should feel right at home in Extraction's world. If you've yet to play Siege, Ubisoft is popping that on PC Game Pass on January 20, too.

If you're not a PC Game Pass subscriber, Ubisoft also announced it was knocking the price down by $20 back in November, giving staff writer Morgan Park the impression that Extraction is going to be more condensed than Rainbow Six's usual large-scale affairs. 

Morgan checked out Rainbow Six Extraction in last June's preview, enjoying its Siege-style shooting but disappointed that it failed to draw from other great aspects of its source material: "It feels weird to play a game that looks, sounds, and feels just like Siege and yet ignores some of its best qualities. Still, it's understandable that a completely different team would adopt Siege's framework and take it in a different direction. I'm just not sure if that direction is particularly exciting yet. The objective and enemy variety is a promising start, at least."

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments