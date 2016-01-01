Play top unreleased games at the PC Gamer Weekender

You asked for it, now we're finally doing it! The PC Gamer Weekender, a live event dedicated to PC gaming, is happening in March in London, on 5—6 March, at the Old Truman Brewery in London.

How would you like to play some of the most exciting upcoming PC games before they're out? Maybe you'd like to check cutting edge of hardware, or see developers showing off their games on our presentation stages? We have all of this and much more planned for our two-day event.

So far we've announced that Dark Souls 3, Total War: Warhammer, Street Fighter 5 and Umbrella Corps will be available on the show floor. We have much more planned, but we're sworn to secrecy for now!

If you'd like to get involved check out the PC Gamer Weekender page, where you can book your ticket now. Tickets come with a free Steam key for a game, courtesy of Bundle Stars. Book early to make sure you reserve a spot in your gaming session of choice, and look forward to tournaments, competitions and, of course, some amazing PC games. See you there!