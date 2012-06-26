Planetside 2 PC Gamer beta keys to be among "primary rounds" of invites

A post from Planetside 2 executive producer Josh Hackney on the Planetside 2 blog teases details of the upcoming beta test. He doesn't drop a start date, but does say that that those who gained beta codes from our Planetside 2 cover feature ( PCG US issue 225 , PCG UK issue 241 ) will be among the "primary rounds" of beta invites when testing does go live.

Here's exactly what he says: "External Beta will include primary rounds of entry for existing PlanetSide 1 players and additional External Beta registrants, including those who obtained Beta codes from the PC Gamer magazine cover feature."

It sounds as though the beta isn't ready to start just yet, however. Hackney explains that the team have to go through an additional technical testing phase before invites can be sent. "This testing phase is not part of the actual Beta," he says. "I don't want anyone feeling like this is some exclusive thing they didn't get invited to. This is purely for making sure what video cards work, what drivers work, what machine speeds work and how they interact prior to External Beta."

Hackney also mentions that he'll "continue to send out more specifics on dates of each of the phases" as the beta progresses. If you can't wait for the beta to start, slake your thirst with this Terran Republic ground assault team trailer . Not enough? There's always these screenshots of Planetside 2's mini-mechs . STILL not enough? Then how about our E3 Planetside 2 preview .