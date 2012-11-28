Watch our PlanetSide 2 livestream and developer interview Wednesday @ 1:30 PM PST

PlanetSide 2 Creative Director Matt Higby will be joining us live tomorrow for a talk 'n play of the week-old MMOFPS he helped make. We'll be streaming with our pals (and Outfitmates) at GamesRadar , and broadcasting to their Twitch channel for about an hour. I hope you'll pop in. We like PS2 a bunch , but there's heaps to talk about, especially regarding which optimization improvements and system changes SOE will prioritize in the coming months.

We'll be streaming on twitch.tv/gamesradar at 1:30 PM (4:30 EST, 9:30 GMT) on Wednesday, November 28.